Glanbia Completes Sale of SlimFast UK to Supreme PLC

Glanbia ( (GLAPF) ) has shared an announcement.

Glanbia plc has completed the sale of SlimFast UK, Ireland, and other jurisdictions to Supreme PLC for approximately $27 million. This transaction follows a previous announcement regarding the sale of SlimFast US and reflects Glanbia’s strategic move to streamline its operations and focus on its core nutrition business, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Glanbia

Glanbia plc is a company focused on better nutrition, offering a range of products and services in the nutrition industry. The company is known for its commitment to providing high-quality nutritional products and has a market focus that includes various jurisdictions globally.

