Gjensidige ADR Q3 2025 Earnings: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gjensidige ADR Q3 2025 Earnings: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Gjensidige ADR Q3 2025 Earnings: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

Gjensidige Forsikring Asa Unsponsored ADR ((GJNSY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call of Gjensidige Forsikring Asa Unsponsored ADR painted a picture of robust financial performance, despite facing some significant challenges. The company demonstrated strong growth across various segments, primarily driven by effective pricing strategies and solid investment returns. While the impact of Storm Amy and the termination of the pension IT system posed hurdles, the overall sentiment remained positive, with highlights overshadowing the lowlights.

Strong Financial Performance

Gjensidige reported an impressive profit before tax of NOK 2,067 million for the third quarter of 2025. This achievement comes despite a nonrecurring expense of NOK 429 million due to the termination of a new core IT system in the pension business. The insurance service result saw a significant increase to NOK 2,271 million, and the combined ratio improved to a commendable 79.7%.

Robust Growth in Insurance Revenue

The company experienced a notable 11.3% increase in insurance revenue in local currency. This growth was fueled by strong pricing measures and solid renewals across both private and commercial portfolios in all geographical areas where Gjensidige operates.

Improved Investment Returns

Gjensidige’s investments yielded returns of NOK 534 million, contributing to a solid return on equity of 29.6%. This performance underscores the company’s effective investment strategies and its ability to generate substantial returns.

Strong Capital Position

The company maintained a robust capital position, with a solvency ratio of 191% at the end of the quarter. This strong solvency ratio reflects Gjensidige’s financial stability and its capacity to meet long-term obligations.

Continued Growth in Pension Business

Gjensidige’s unit-linked pension business continues to thrive, with the number of occupational pension members increasing by 5,500 to nearly 335,000. Additionally, assets under management rose by NOK 4 billion, reaching NOK 100 billion.

Impact of Storm Amy

Storm Amy caused significant property damage in Norway and Denmark, with industry-wide insurance losses estimated between NOK 1.5 billion and NOK 2.1 billion. Gjensidige’s total claims cost from the storm in Q4 2025 is estimated at approximately NOK 400 million net of reinsurance.

Challenges in Private Property Insurance Norway

The company faced lower profitability in its private property insurance segment in Norway, with claims frequency increasing by 5% and repair costs by 4%. This segment remains a challenge as Gjensidige navigates these rising costs.

Termination of Pension IT System

A significant nonrecurring expense of NOK 429 million was incurred due to the termination of a new core IT system in the pension business. This impacted the financial results of the segment, posing a challenge for the company.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Gjensidige’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic despite the challenges faced. The company reported a profit before tax of NOK 2,067 million for Q3 2025, with a notable increase in insurance revenue and a combined ratio improvement to 79.7%. Investment returns and a strong solvency ratio further bolster the company’s outlook. Strategic pricing measures are being implemented to counter inflation and claims frequency, ensuring continued growth and operational efficiency.

In conclusion, Gjensidige Forsikring Asa Unsponsored ADR’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance and growth trajectory, despite facing challenges such as Storm Amy and IT system termination expenses. The company’s effective strategies in pricing and investment returns have positioned it well for future success, maintaining a positive outlook moving forward.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement