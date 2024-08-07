Giyani Gold Advances Manganese Demo Plant Construction

Giyani Gold (TSE:EMM) has released an update.

Giyani Metals Corp. is nearing completion of its Demonstration Plant for battery-grade manganese production in Botswana, with significant advancements in construction and installation of key processing modules. The plant, expected to be one of the largest of its kind, is on schedule for commissioning in Q4 2024, which will enable pre-commercial continuous operation and optimization for the future Commercial Plant.

