Givex Reports Strong Revenue Growth and EBIT Gains

Givex Information Technology Group Limited (TSE:GIVX) has released an update.

Givex Information Technology Group Limited reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year and fourth quarter of 2023, showcasing an 11% annual revenue increase to $80.8 million and a significant improvement in earnings before income tax and interest (EBIT) with a positive outcome in Q4. The company also achieved substantial growth in Total Gross Transactional Value and expanded its global presence to 132,000 customer locations. Efforts to control payroll costs amidst inflationary pressures included strategies like integrating AI into client support flows.

For further insights into TSE:GIVX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.