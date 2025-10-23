Giordano International’s Strategic Shift Boosts Online Revenue Amidst Q3 Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Giordano International ( (HK:0709) ) has issued an update.

Giordano International Limited reported a slight decline in Q3 2025 revenue by 1.4%, but showed a year-to-date growth of 0.6%, highlighting the company’s strategic shift towards high-growth channels and markets. The company’s ‘Digital-First’ strategy resulted in a significant increase in online revenue by 16.5% for the quarter, and the Gulf Cooperation Council markets also performed strongly, contributing to an improved gross profit margin. Despite challenges such as adverse weather in Greater China, Giordano’s core business remained stable, and the company continues to focus on margin improvement, inventory optimization, and channel diversification to drive long-term growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0709) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Giordano International stock, see the HK:0709 Stock Forecast page.

More about Giordano International

Giordano International Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the retail and wholesale of apparel and accessories. The company operates across various markets, including Greater China, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, focusing on both offline and online sales channels.

Average Trading Volume: 1,845,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.42B

For detailed information about 0709 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue