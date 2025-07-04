Gillanders Arbuthnot Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd. ( (IN:GILLANDERS) ) has issued an announcement.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Limited has submitted a compliance certificate in accordance with SEBI regulations, confirming the dematerialization of securities for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This submission ensures transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially reinforcing investor confidence and maintaining the company’s compliance status with stock exchanges.

More about Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,994

Current Market Cap: 2.91B INR

