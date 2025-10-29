Gildan Activewear Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Announces HanesBrands Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gildan Activewear ( (TSE:GIL) ) has shared an announcement.

Gildan Activewear reported record third-quarter revenue of $911 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.00, driven by strong sales growth in activewear and effective execution of its Gildan Sustainable Growth strategy. The company announced a proposed combination with HanesBrands, expected to close by early 2026, which aims to enhance its capabilities and market reach, potentially impacting its operations and industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GIL) stock is a Buy with a C$95.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gildan Activewear stock, see the TSE:GIL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GIL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GIL is a Outperform.

Gildan Activewear’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust financial health and successful market strategies contribute significantly to the score. However, valuation concerns and international market challenges slightly temper the outlook.

More about Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. operates in the apparel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of activewear, hosiery, and underwear. The company is known for its vertically integrated business model and competitive positioning in the North American market, with a strong emphasis on sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 507,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.73B

