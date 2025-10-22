Gilat to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 12

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gilat ( (GILT) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 12, 2025. Following the release, the company’s CEO and CFO will discuss the results and business achievements in a conference call and webcast. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (GILT) stock is a Hold with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gilat stock, see the GILT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GILT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GILT is a Neutral.

Gilat’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting robust revenue growth and strategic achievements. However, technical indicators suggest the stock may be overbought, and valuation metrics indicate moderate attractiveness. Challenges with Stellar Blu’s ramp-up and decreased gross margin are potential risks to monitor.

To see Spark’s full report on GILT stock, click here.

More about Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is a global leader in satellite-based broadband communications, providing technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity. The company serves both commercial and defense sectors with a comprehensive portfolio that includes satellite terminals, antennas, amplifiers, and network management software. Gilat’s solutions support applications across government, defense, mobility, broadband access, and more.

Average Trading Volume: 887,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $892.5M

See more insights into GILT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue