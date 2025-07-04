Giken Ltd. Completes Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Giken Ltd. ( (JP:6289) ) has provided an update.

Giken Ltd. has completed the acquisition of its own shares, purchasing a total of 30,900 common shares for approximately 44.28 million yen between July 1 and July 3, 2025. This move is part of a broader share repurchase strategy approved by the Board of Directors in April 2025, aimed at acquiring up to 450,000 shares to enhance shareholder value.

Giken Ltd. operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the development and manufacturing of machinery and equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative engineering solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 61,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen39.77B

