GigCapital5 Updates BCA Proxy for Upcoming Shareholder Vote

GigCapital5 has updated its BCA Proxy Statement with additional information on the Second Non-Convertible Working Capital Note ahead of its February 2024 Annual Meeting, where shareholders will vote on a proposed business combination and other matters. There are no changes to the meeting’s date or location, nor to the voting and redemption procedures. Shareholders from the January 24 record date retain voting rights, and those wishing to revoke previous redemption requests can do so by contacting the transfer agent before the meeting.

