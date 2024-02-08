GigCapital5 Secures Additional Sponsor-Backed Promissory Note

GigCapital5 (GIA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its financial commitment initiation.

In a strategic financial move to boost working capital, a company secured further backing from its sponsor, GigAcquisitions5, LLC, by issuing a second non-convertible promissory note for an additional $195,886.92, bringing the total support to $262,246.92. This debt arrangement, bearing no interest, aims to provide necessary funds for operations and is set to be repaid when the company successfully completes a business combination.

