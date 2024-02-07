GigCapital5 Announces Definitive Merger with QT Imaging

GigCapital5 (GIA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

GigCapital5, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has entered into a business combination agreement with QT Imaging, which is expected to result in QT Imaging becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of GigCapital5, subsequently renamed QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. The agreement, which has been amended multiple times, sets the stage for the merger, with the latest amendment revising the terms related to excess transaction expenses. As GigCapital5 focuses on identifying target businesses in various sectors including technology and healthcare, this merger signals a strategic move within the advanced medical equipment space. Investors are encouraged to stay informed by reading the relevant proxy statements and SEC filings to understand the implications of the merger and the future direction of the combined entity.

