Gibson Energy Reports Record Throughput and Growth

Gibson Energy Inc. ( (GBNXF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Gibson Energy Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gibson Energy Inc., a leading liquids infrastructure company, operates primarily in the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products across North America. In its latest earnings report for Q3 2025, Gibson Energy highlighted record throughput across its Canadian and U.S. terminals, underscoring its critical role in the global energy value chain. The company reported an Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA of $154 million, marking a $4 million increase from the previous year, driven by higher throughput and cost savings. However, the Marketing Adjusted EBITDA saw a decrease, reflecting a challenging environment, leading to a consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $147 million, down by $4 million year-over-year. Despite a decrease in net income to $46 million, Gibson Energy achieved significant cost savings and maintained a strong safety record with over 9.8 million hours without a lost-time injury. Looking ahead, Gibson Energy remains focused on strategic growth and operational efficiency, as evidenced by its recent issuance of senior unsecured notes and the expansion of its leadership team. The company continues to position itself as a key player in the energy sector, with a stable outlook affirmed by investment-grade credit ratings.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue