Giant Mining Corp. Advises Online Voting Amid Postal Strike

Giant Mining Corp ( (TSE:BFG) ) has provided an update.

Giant Mining Corp. has advised its shareholders to vote online for the upcoming annual general meeting due to the ongoing postal strike in Canada. The company has provided detailed instructions on how to vote online, emphasizing the importance of participating in the meeting scheduled for December 4, 2025. This update reflects the company’s proactive approach to ensuring shareholder engagement despite external challenges, highlighting its commitment to maintaining smooth operational processes.

More about Giant Mining Corp

Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems. The company’s flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located near Reno, Nevada, in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations.

Average Trading Volume: 243,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$11.57M

