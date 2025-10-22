Giant Biogene’s Controlling Shareholder Increases Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2367) ) has shared an update.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced an increase in shareholding by its controlling shareholder, Juzi Holding Co., Ltd. Juzi Holding has purchased a total of 3,666,600 shares, amounting to approximately HK$178.4 million, demonstrating confidence in the company’s future development. This move is aimed at promoting sustainable growth and safeguarding public investors’ interests, with Juzi Holding now holding 54.61% of the total issued shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2367) stock is a Hold with a HK$58.00 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 11,636,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$43.21B

