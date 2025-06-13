Giant Biogene Updates Final Dividend for 2024

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2367) ) has provided an announcement.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd announced an update to its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a declared dividend of RMB 0.6021 per share. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 0.6584 per share, with the payment date set for August 29, 2025. This update reflects changes in the default currency and exchange rate, potentially impacting shareholders’ returns and the company’s financial distribution strategy.

More about Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing and providing biogene-related products and services. The company is involved in the production and distribution of various biotechnological solutions, catering to a wide range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 9,738,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$63.45B

