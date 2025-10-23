Giant Biogene Gains Approval for Innovative Collagen Product

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2367) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Shaanxi Giant Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration for its new product, Recombinant Type I α1 Subtype Collagen Freeze-dried Fibers. This product, the first of its kind in China, is designed for facial dermal tissue filling to correct dynamic wrinkles. The approval highlights the company’s technological competitiveness and expands its product portfolio, positioning it for growth in the skin rejuvenation market. The company plans to leverage its existing brands and channels to launch and promote the product, reinforcing its leadership in the health and beauty industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2367) stock is a Hold with a HK$58.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. stock, see the HK:2367 Stock Forecast page.

More about Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd is a company operating in the health and beauty sector, focusing on biotechnology. The company specializes in developing and industrializing advanced biotechnological products, with a particular emphasis on skin rejuvenation solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 11,636,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$43.21B

