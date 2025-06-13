Giant Biogene Announces AGM Results and Dividend Distribution

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2367) ) has shared an update.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd held its Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. Key outcomes include the re-election of directors, re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, and authorization for the board to manage share repurchases and issuances. Additionally, the company announced the distribution of a final and special dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting strong shareholder support and financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2367) stock is a Buy with a HK$93.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd. stock, see the HK:2367 Stock Forecast page.

More about Giant Biogene Holding Co. Ltd.

Giant Biogene Holding Co., Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the biotechnology industry. It focuses on developing and providing innovative biotechnological solutions and products.

Average Trading Volume: 9,738,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$63.45B

