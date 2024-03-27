GGL Resources Advances with Private Placement

GGL Resources (TSE:GGL) has released an update.

GGL Resources Corp. has successfully closed the first portion of its private placement, raising $160,000 through the sale of 3.2 million shares at $0.05 each, with participation from key insiders. The funds are earmarked for further exploration and development of the company’s Gold Point Project in Nevada, as well as for general working capital. The securities from this closing are subject to a four-month hold period in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:GGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.