GFL Environmental Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from GFL Environmental ( (TSE:GFL) ).

GFL Environmental Inc. released its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue compared to the previous year, with a notable net income from continuing operations for the quarter. However, the overall comprehensive income showed a decline due to losses from discontinued operations, impacting the company’s financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GFL) stock is a Buy with a C$88.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GFL Environmental stock, see the TSE:GFL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GFL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GFL is a Neutral.

GFL Environmental’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance, with record EBITDA margins and raised guidance. However, financial performance and valuation are concerning due to high debt levels, negative profitability, and a negative P/E ratio. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further impacting the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:GFL stock, click here.

More about GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. operates in the environmental services industry, providing waste management solutions including solid waste collection, recycling, and disposal services. The company focuses on delivering sustainable and integrated environmental solutions across North America.

Average Trading Volume: 452,018

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$22.48B

For detailed information about GFL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue