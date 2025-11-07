GFL Environmental Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Gfl Environmental Inc ( (GFL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Gfl Environmental Inc presented to its investors.

GFL Environmental Inc., headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is a leading diversified environmental services company in North America, specializing in solid waste management services across Canada and 18 U.S. states. The company operates with a workforce of approximately 15,000 employees.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, GFL Environmental Inc. announced a robust financial performance, surpassing expectations in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The company reported a revenue increase of 9.0% and achieved its highest-ever Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.6%. This performance marks the fourth consecutive quarter of positive volume growth despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Key financial highlights include an Adjusted EBITDA of $535.1 million, reflecting a 12.0% increase, and an Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations of $83.9 million. The company also completed acquisitions generating approximately $205.0 million in annualized revenue and repurchased $2.76 billion worth of shares, representing over 10% of its issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares.

Looking forward, GFL has raised its full-year 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second time this year, expecting to be at or above the high end of previously provided ranges. The company’s strategic investments and recent acquisitions are anticipated to provide additional growth momentum, positioning GFL for continued margin expansion and growth in 2026.

