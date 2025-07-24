Getty Realty Updates Tax Disclosure Post New Legislation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Getty Realty ( (GTY) ) has provided an update.

Getty Realty Corp. has updated its U.S. federal income tax disclosure, reflecting changes due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law on July 4, 2025. This update outlines the tax considerations for the company as a REIT and the implications for shareholders, emphasizing the importance of maintaining REIT status to avoid certain federal taxes. The company has received a legal opinion confirming its compliance with REIT requirements from 2016 to 2024, although future changes in tax law could impact this status.

The most recent analyst rating on (GTY) stock is a Hold with a $32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Getty Realty stock, see the GTY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GTY is a Outperform.

Getty Realty’s overall score reflects a well-managed REIT with solid financial performance and a strong capital position. While the valuation indicates potential overvaluation, the attractive dividend yield provides a buffer. Mixed technical signals suggest cautious optimism. The positive earnings call and corporate events further support the company’s strategic direction, albeit with some market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GTY stock, click here.

More about Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), focusing on the ownership and leasing of convenience store and gas station properties across the United States. The company has been operating as a REIT since 2001, adhering to specific tax regulations to maintain its status.

Average Trading Volume: 361,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.51B

See more data about GTY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue