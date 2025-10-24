Getty Realty Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Getty Realty ( (GTY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Getty Realty presented to its investors.

Getty Realty Corp., a net lease REIT specializing in convenience and automotive retail real estate, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The company, which operates over 1,160 properties across the United States, continues to focus on strategic acquisitions and development in its sector.

In the third quarter of 2025, Getty Realty achieved net earnings of $0.40 per share, with Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per share at $0.66 and $0.62, respectively. The company completed $237 million in year-to-date investment activity and increased its full-year earnings guidance for 2025. Getty Realty’s portfolio metrics remain robust, supported by stable rental income from its tenants.

The company reported a significant increase in base rental income, driven by newly acquired properties and contractual rent hikes. Getty Realty invested $56.3 million in 29 properties during the quarter, achieving an 8.0% initial cash yield, and an additional $103.4 million post-quarter-end. The company also maintains a committed investment pipeline of over $75 million for future developments and acquisitions.

Looking ahead, Getty Realty is optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by its increased earnings guidance and strategic investment pipeline. The company is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders through disciplined investment and portfolio management strategies.

