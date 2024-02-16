Getty Realty Corp. Enhances Stock Distribution Flexibility

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) has released an update.

Getty Realty Corp. has expanded its Distribution Agreement with top financial institutions, allowing for the offer and sale of up to $350 million of its common stock. The amendment introduces additional Forward Sellers and Purchasers to facilitate the stock sale and potentially utilize forward sale agreements. This move, underpinned by a shelf registration statement and a prospectus supplement, aims to bolster the company’s financial flexibility through strategic stock transactions.

