Getty Realty Announces New Corporate Presentation

Getty Realty Corp. announced a corporate presentation available for investors and analysts starting July 23, 2025. The company reported a 5.6% increase in Q2 2025 AFFO to $34.0 million and a 6.6% rise in year-to-date AFFO to $67.8 million. With a portfolio occupancy rate of 99.7% and significant liquidity, Getty Realty continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and strategic growth through acquisitions and investments in various retail sectors.

The most recent analyst rating on (GTY) stock is a Hold with a $32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Getty Realty stock, see the GTY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GTY is a Outperform.

Getty Realty’s overall score reflects a well-managed REIT with solid financial performance and a strong capital position. While the valuation indicates potential overvaluation, the attractive dividend yield provides a buffer. Mixed technical signals suggest cautious optimism. The positive earnings call and corporate events further support the company’s strategic direction, albeit with some market challenges.

Getty Realty Corp. is a prominent player in the real estate industry, specializing in freestanding convenience and automotive retail properties. The company operates across 44 states with a portfolio that includes convenience stores, express tunnel car washes, auto service centers, and drive-thru quick service restaurants. Getty Realty focuses on durable consumer business models and emphasizes convenience and service in its investment strategy.

Average Trading Volume: 366,497

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.51B

