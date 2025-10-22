Getinge AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Getinge AB ( (GNGBY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Getinge AB presented to its investors.

Getinge AB is a global leader in medical technology, providing innovative solutions for healthcare and life sciences, with a focus on acute care therapies, life sciences, and surgical workflows. In its latest earnings report for Q3 2025, Getinge AB showcased significant organic growth in net sales and improved profitability despite geopolitical challenges. The company reported a 9.5% increase in organic net sales and a 4.7% rise in order intake, with notable performances in Acute Care Therapies and Life Science sectors. Adjusted EBITA margins improved across all business areas, driven by successful price adjustments and cost efficiency measures. Looking ahead, Getinge remains optimistic about its strategic positioning and continues to focus on expanding its market presence while navigating geopolitical headwinds.

