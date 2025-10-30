Gerdau S.A. Reports Stable Financial Performance as of September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gerdau SA ( (GGB) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Gerdau S.A. released its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2025. The financial report indicates a stable financial position with total assets slightly increasing to R$87.26 billion from R$86.81 billion at the end of 2024. The report highlights a rise in cash and cash equivalents, as well as an increase in trade accounts receivable, suggesting improved liquidity and operational efficiency. This financial stability may enhance Gerdau’s industry positioning and provide confidence to stakeholders regarding its financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GGB) stock is a Buy with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gerdau SA stock, see the GGB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GGB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GGB is a Outperform.

Gerdau SA’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with strong technical indicators and positive earnings call highlights. The company’s valuation is reasonable, and despite some challenges in cash flow and the Brazilian market, the North American operations and sustainability efforts provide a solid foundation for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GGB stock, click here.

More about Gerdau SA

Gerdau S.A. is a leading company in the steel industry, primarily engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products. The company focuses on serving various markets including construction, industrial, and agricultural sectors, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 15,888,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.74B

Find detailed analytics on GGB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue