Gerdau S.A. Announces $500 Million Bond Redemption

The latest update is out from Gerdau SA ( (GGB) ).

On October 30, 2025, Gerdau S.A. announced that its subsidiary, GUSAP III LP, has been authorized to redeem all bonds issued with a principal amount of $500 million, an interest rate of 4.25%, and a maturity date in 2030. The redemption process, referred to as the ‘Make-Whole’, is set to occur on December 2, 2025, and is expected to impact the company’s financial strategy by potentially reducing future interest obligations.

More about Gerdau SA

Gerdau S.A. is a leading company in the steel industry, primarily focusing on the production and commercialization of steel products. The company operates in various markets, including construction, industrial, and agricultural sectors, and is known for its extensive global presence.

Average Trading Volume: 15,888,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.74B

