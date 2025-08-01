GeoVax Labs Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Letter

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GeoVax Labs ( (GOVX) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 31, 2025, GeoVax Labs received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq due to its common stock’s closing bid price being below the $1.00 minimum requirement for 30 consecutive business days. The company has until January 27, 2026, to regain compliance. If compliance is not achieved by then, GeoVax may qualify for an additional 180-day period or face potential delisting. The notification does not immediately affect GeoVax’s Nasdaq listing, and the company plans to monitor its stock price and consider options to meet the requirement.

GeoVax Labs is navigating substantial financial and operational challenges, reflected in its low financial performance score. While there are positive developments in vaccine advancements and strategic partnerships, the negative impact of the BARDA contract termination and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on the overall score.

