Geotech Holdings Announces Change in Registrar Services

Geotech Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1707) ) just unveiled an update.

Geotech Holdings Ltd. announced the resignation of Ocorian Trust (Cayman) Limited as its registered office and registrar & transfer agent services provider, effective from October 17, 2025. The company is actively seeking a suitable replacement and will update stakeholders accordingly, ensuring minimal disruption to its operations in Hong Kong.

More about Geotech Holdings Ltd.

Geotech Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the industry of providing registered office and registrar & transfer agent services. It focuses on maintaining its presence in the Hong Kong market, where its branch share registrar and transfer office remain unchanged.

Average Trading Volume: 858,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$92.4M

