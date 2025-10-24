Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) is now available.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 12,500 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 2508.8892 pence per share. Following this transaction, the company will hold 302,500 shares in treasury, with the total number of voting rights standing at 35,399,357. This strategic action reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its financial operations and could have implications for its market positioning and shareholder engagement.

