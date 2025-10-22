Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ).

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its own shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. The company repurchased 12,500 ordinary shares at an average price of 2458.1162 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure, which will result in a reduction of the number of shares in circulation and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 84,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £854.3M

