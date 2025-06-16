Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Buyback

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has shared an update.

Georgia Capital PLC, a company involved in financial operations, has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its own shares. On June 16, 2025, the company repurchased 15,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1849.8156 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. This move will reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and enhancing shareholder value.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

Average Trading Volume: 87,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £686.8M

