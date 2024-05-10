GeoPark Clinches Strategic Funding and Sales Pact with Vitol

GeoPark (GPRK) has released an update.

GeoPark Limited has entered a lucrative offtake and prepayment agreement with Vitol, enhancing the company’s price realizations by up to $0.60 per barrel and securing an immediate line of funding up to $500 million. This deal, starting July 1, 2024, not only bolsters GeoPark’s financial flexibility but also propels its potential for future growth within the Latin American oil and gas sector.

