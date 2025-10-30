Geopacific Resources Advances Woodlark Gold Project with Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Geopacific Resources Limited ( (AU:GPR) ) just unveiled an update.

Geopacific Resources Limited has reported significant progress in its 30,000-meter drilling campaign at the Woodlark Gold Project, with new gold mineralization discovered at the Kamwak prospect and high-grade intercepts at other locations. The PNG Government’s approval of a two-year extension for development and the strategic investment by St Barbara Limited enhance the project’s prospects. The company continues its commitment to community engagement, health initiatives, and workforce expansion, with no lost time injuries reported for 62 months.

Geopacific Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration and production. Its main project is the Woodlark Gold Project, which aims to expand its gold resources and mineralization potential. The company is also involved in community engagement and sustainability initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 747,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$118.3M

