Genworth Announces New Director JoAnne Stephenson

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd has announced the appointment of JoAnne Stephenson as a new director on 15 July 2024, according to an Initial Director’s Interest Notice. Stephenson currently holds no securities in the entity at the time of her appointment, as disclosed under the listing rule 3.19A.1 and section 205G of the Corporations Act. This notice, which is a routine disclosure for newly appointed directors, was authorized by the company’s Disclosure Committee.

