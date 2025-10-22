Genuine Parts Company Reports Steady Q3 2025 Growth

Genuine Parts ( (GPC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Genuine Parts presented to its investors.

Genuine Parts Company is a global leader in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts, providing value-added solutions across 17 countries with a vast network of over 10,700 locations.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Genuine Parts Company reported sales of $6.3 billion and a diluted EPS of $1.62, aligning with its expectations and reflecting a 4.9% increase in sales from the previous year. The company also updated its full-year outlook, anticipating revenue growth between 3% and 4%.

Key financial highlights include a 5.0% increase in global automotive sales to $4.0 billion and a 4.6% rise in industrial sales to $2.3 billion. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $276 million, a 5.3% increase from the prior year, with adjusted diluted EPS rising to $1.98. Despite a slight decrease in net income for the nine months, the company generated $511 million in cash flow from operations.

Looking ahead, Genuine Parts Company remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives and managing costs in an inflationary environment. The company expects market conditions to remain consistent and has adjusted its 2025 outlook to reflect current business trends and financial results.

