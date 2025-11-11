Gentrack Group Announces Full-Year Results Briefing for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gentrack Group Ltd ( (AU:GTK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Gentrack Group Ltd has announced a conference call scheduled for November 24, 2025, to discuss its full-year results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. This briefing is significant for investors and stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction, particularly in the context of its ongoing transformation efforts in the utilities sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GTK) stock is a Hold with a A$11.59 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gentrack Group Ltd stock, see the AU:GTK Stock Forecast page.

More about Gentrack Group Ltd

Gentrack Group Ltd is a company that partners with leading utilities worldwide, focusing on energy and water sectors. With over 35 years of experience, Gentrack collaborates with partners like Salesforce and AWS to offer g2.0, an end-to-end product-to-profit solution that helps utilities quickly launch new propositions, reduce costs, and enhance customer experience using low code/no code and composable technology.

Average Trading Volume: 241,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$801.3M

