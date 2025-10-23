Gentian Diagnostics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results with Significant US Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gentian Diagnostics ASA ( (DE:6FK) ) has issued an update.

Gentian Diagnostics ASA reported a strong third quarter in 2025 with a 28% increase in sales compared to the same period last year, driven by significant growth in the US market and a 73% increase in Cystatin C sales. The company’s EBITDA also improved, and they are advancing their NT-proBNP project towards a commercial launch in late 2026. Additionally, Gentian’s development project with a major IVD company has progressed to the optimization phase, and they have enrolled approximately 70 patients in a study evaluating the use of GCAL in juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Gentian Diagnostics ASA is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality in vitro diagnostic reagents, specializing in immunoassays for infections, inflammation, kidney failure, and congestive heart failure. The company focuses on converting clinically relevant biomarkers to efficient automated, high-throughput analyzers, thereby contributing to cost savings and life protection. Headquartered in Moss, Norway, Gentian serves global human and veterinary diagnostics markets with offices in Sweden, USA, and China.

