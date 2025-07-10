Gentian Diagnostics Reports Strong Q2 2025 Growth Amid Production Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gentian Diagnostics ASA ( (DE:6FK) ) has issued an update.

Gentian Diagnostics ASA reported a 14% increase in sales for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, with significant growth in the US and China markets. Despite production issues affecting gross margins, the company achieved a notable rise in revenue and established new accounts for its Cystatin C and cCRP products, indicating strong market positioning and potential for future growth.

More about Gentian Diagnostics ASA

Gentian Diagnostics ASA is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality in vitro diagnostic reagents, specializing in immunoassays for infections, inflammation, kidney failure, and congestive heart failure. The company focuses on converting existing biomarkers to automated, high-throughput analyzers, contributing to cost savings and life protection. Headquartered in Moss, Norway, Gentian serves global human and veterinary diagnostics markets with offices in Sweden, USA, and China.

Average Trading Volume: 29,606

Current Market Cap: NOK959.3M

See more data about 6FK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue