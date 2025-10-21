Genprex Executes One-for-Fifty Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genprex ( (GNPX) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 21, 2025, Genprex, Inc. implemented a one-for-fifty reverse stock split of its common stock. This corporate action reduced the number of outstanding shares to 1,004,326, potentially impacting the company’s stock market performance and investor perception.

More about Genprex

Average Trading Volume: 26,309,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.01M

