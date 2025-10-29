Genprex Announces Securities Purchase Agreement and Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genprex ( (GNPX) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Genprex, Inc. announced a securities purchase agreement for a registered direct offering of 377,780 shares of common stock at $9.00 per share, expected to close on October 29, 2025. The offering includes a concurrent private placement of warrants for up to 755,560 shares, with potential gross proceeds of $6.6 million if fully exercised. The company plans to use the net proceeds, estimated at $3.0 million, for working capital and general corporate purposes. This move is part of Genprex’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and support its ongoing clinical programs.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing therapies for cancer and diabetes. The company utilizes its Oncoprex Delivery System for oncology treatments and has a diabetes gene therapy approach using an AAV vector. Genprex collaborates with institutions to develop drug candidates for large patient populations with limited treatment options.

