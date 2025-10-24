Genprex Announces Securities Purchase Agreement and Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Genprex ( (GNPX) ).

On October 23, 2025, Genprex, Inc. announced a securities purchase agreement with investors to sell 243,622 shares of common stock at $11.21 per share in a registered direct offering. The offering, expected to close on October 24, 2025, also includes a concurrent private placement of warrants for up to 487,244 shares. The company anticipates net proceeds of approximately $2.3 million from the offering, with potential additional proceeds of $5.4 million if warrants are fully exercised. The funds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. This move is part of Genprex’s strategy to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements following a reverse stock split on October 21, 2025, to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

More about Genprex

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing therapies for cancer and diabetes. The company aims to provide new treatment options for large patient populations with limited existing therapies, utilizing technologies like the Oncoprex® Delivery System for cancer and innovative gene delivery methods for diabetes.

Average Trading Volume: 622,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.01M

See more data about GNPX stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

