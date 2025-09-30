Genpact Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genpact ( (G) ) has provided an announcement.

Genpact Limited has appointed Anthony Radesca as its Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective September 29, 2025. Mr. Radesca brings extensive experience from his previous roles at NCR Voyix Corporation, EVO Payments, Inc., and CA Technologies, Inc. His appointment is expected to enhance Genpact’s financial leadership, with Mr. Radesca receiving a compensation package that includes a base salary, annual bonus opportunities, and equity awards.

Spark’s Take on G Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, G is a Outperform.

Genpact’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s robust revenue growth and raised guidance indicate strong future potential. Technical analysis and valuation provide additional support, though mixed signals and moderate valuation metrics slightly temper the overall outlook.

More about Genpact

Average Trading Volume: 1,738,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $7.35B

