GENOVA Inc. Acquires ADI.G Corporation’s Dental Business

GENOVA Inc. announced the acquisition of the principal business operations of ADI.G Corporation, which specializes in dental medical equipment and services. This strategic move aims to enhance GENOVA’s growth, operational efficiency, and financial foundation by integrating ADI.G’s expertise and track record, thereby offering comprehensive solutions to its clients and improving customer satisfaction.

GENOVA Inc. is a healthcare tech firm focused on creating a healthy society by connecting people and medical care. The company addresses social issues in Japan, such as the shortage of medical personnel and the rising national healthcare costs. Approximately 60% of its clients are dental clinics, and it offers solutions including dental medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and cloud services for dental clinics.

YTD Price Performance: -27.30%

Average Trading Volume: 153,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen15.26B

