Genmab’s Phase 3 Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in NSCLC Treatment

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Genmab is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Prospective, Open-Label, Randomized, Phase 3 Trial of Acasunlimab (GEN1046) in Combination With Pembrolizumab Versus Docetaxel in Subjects With PD-L1 Positive Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer After Treatment With a PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor and Platinum-Containing Chemotherapy (ABBIL1TY NSCLC-06)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of acasunlimab combined with pembrolizumab compared to the standard care drug, docetaxel, in treating PD-L1-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The trial tests two interventions: Acasunlimab and Pembrolizumab, both administered via intravenous infusion every six weeks, against Docetaxel, which is given every three weeks. These drugs are intended to improve treatment outcomes for patients with advanced NSCLC.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment efficacy. Participants are allocated randomly to either the experimental group receiving Acasunlimab and Pembrolizumab or the active comparator group receiving Docetaxel.

The study began on October 8, 2024, with the last update submitted on October 7, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the trial, which is still recruiting participants.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Genmab’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology market. The trial’s success could lead to a new treatment option for NSCLC, potentially increasing market share.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

