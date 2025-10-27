Genmab’s Phase 3 Study on Rina-S: A Potential Game-Changer for Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Genmab is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3 Randomized, Open-label Study of Rinatabart Sesutecan (Rina-S) Versus Treatment of Investigator’s Choice (IC) in Patients With Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Rina-S, a new treatment option, compared to existing chemotherapy drugs for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. This study is significant as it explores potentially more effective treatment options for a challenging cancer type.

The intervention being tested is Rina-S, administered as an intravenous infusion. It is compared against four standard chemotherapy drugs: Paclitaxel, Topotecan, Pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD), and Gemcitabine. The purpose is to determine if Rina-S offers superior outcomes for patients.

The study employs a randomized, parallel assignment design with no masking, meaning participants and researchers know which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the effectiveness of Rina-S in a real-world setting.

The study began on September 20, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

This clinical update could influence Genmab’s stock performance positively if Rina-S proves effective, as it would enhance the company’s oncology portfolio. Investors are likely to watch closely, considering the competitive landscape in cancer treatment, where innovation can lead to significant market shifts.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

