Genius Sports Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth in H1 2025

Genius Sports Limited ( (GENI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 6, 2025, Genius Sports Limited released its interim financial report for the first half of 2025, showing a significant increase in revenue compared to the previous year. The company’s financial performance highlights its growing market presence and operational efficiency, which could positively impact stakeholders and reinforce its position in the sports data industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GENI) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Genius Sports Limited stock, see the GENI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GENI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GENI is a Outperform.

Genius Sports Limited’s stock score is primarily driven by strong technical analysis and positive earnings call sentiment. Financial performance is stable, with revenue growth and low leverage, but is offset by profitability challenges. Valuation remains a concern due to a negative P/E ratio. Overall, the company shows promising growth potential, but attention to profitability and cash flow is crucial.

More about Genius Sports Limited

Genius Sports Limited operates in the sports data and technology industry, providing data management and analytics services to sports leagues and organizations. The company focuses on delivering real-time data and technology solutions to enhance fan engagement and improve sports operations.

Average Trading Volume: 5,218,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.97B

