Genius Group Appoints Robert Kiyosaki as Board Advisor to Enhance Financial Education Initiatives

Genius Group Limited ( (GNS) ) has issued an update.

Genius Group Limited announced the appointment of Robert Kiyosaki as a Board Advisor on September 29, 2025. Kiyosaki, renowned for his book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad,’ will advise the company on strategies to expand its global brand and financial education programs, as well as build its Bitcoin Treasury and Genius City model. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s positioning in the education industry by leveraging Kiyosaki’s expertise in financial education and investment strategies.

Genius Group Limited is a Bitcoin-first business that provides AI-powered education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. It serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace, offering AI training, tools, and talent. The company focuses on personalized entrepreneurial AI pathways for individuals, enterprises, and governments.

