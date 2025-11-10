Genius Group and Nuanu Launch $14 Million Projects in Bali

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Genius Group Limited ( (GNS) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 5, 2025, Genius Group Limited completed significant agreements with Nuanu Creative City, acquiring 51% ownership in ProEd Global School and establishing PT Genius City in Bali. These projects, valued at $14 million, aim to generate over $20 million in annual revenue and $6 million in profit within four years. The company is also adjusting its treasury operations by reducing its Bitcoin holdings to cover short-term cash needs and reduce debt, while planning to expand its Genius School and Genius City models globally.

The most recent analyst rating on (GNS) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Genius Group Limited stock, see the GNS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GNS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the company’s poor financial performance and challenging technical indicators. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further contribute to a low valuation score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not impact the score.

More about Genius Group Limited

Genius Group Limited is a Bitcoin-first business that delivers AI-powered education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Serving 6 million users in over 100 countries, the company offers personalized entrepreneurial AI pathways, combining human talent with AI skills and solutions at individual, enterprise, and government levels.

Average Trading Volume: 2,047,787

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $60.46M

